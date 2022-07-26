S'pore great-great-grandmother passes away at 107

A great-great-grandmother in Singapore has passed away aged 107.

Her passing was reported by Shin Min Daily News.

Her family included her late husband, 11 children, 32 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Was from China

According to the Chinese daily, the late Su Zhangyu passed away on July 23.

She was born in Anxi, Fujian, China, and came to Southeast Asia as a child with her adoptive parents.

After she got married, she gave birth to 11 children, including twins.

Her eldest son Zhuo Jinding, 81, said his mother was diligent and thrifty and raised all her children.

The family lived at a kampung in Jalan Kong Kuan, currently Bukit Panjang.

The area has been redeveloped into an HDB estate

They reared pigs and ran a bakery from the 1960s until the 1990s.

Su’s husband passed away in 2000 at 93.

She lived with her second son before his death.

Loved wine and durian

According to the report, the late great-great-grandmother loved to drink French wine daily in small quantities.

She also loved durians with rice.

Family members used to visit her with wine or durian.

When she was younger, her grandfather would give her a bit of wine as her body was quite weak.

Su's 52-year-old granddaughter said the elderly woman ate small meals.

Active till ripe old age

Even though she was 100 years old, she still insisted on taking walks downstairs of the HDB flat every day.

The late woman's eldest son said: "She is very independent and knows that if she wants to be healthy, she must exercise, so she walked downstairs with her maid every day before the pandemic. She also rarely took medicine during her lifetime."

Once Covid-19 hit, she stayed at home as much as possible, which caused her physical functions to deteriorate and she could no longer walk on her own.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News