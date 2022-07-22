Black Eyed Peas, The Kid LAROI, TLC & Suede added to F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2022 lineup

Previously, it was announced that international artistes Green Day, Westlife and Marshmello will be performing at this year's F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

More mainstage acts

In a press release from Jul. 22, organiser Singapore GP revealed that more artistes have been added to the lineup of mainstage acts.

Black Eyed Peas

The American pop-rap group will perform at the Padang Stage on Oct. 1 and Wharf Stage on Oct. 2.

The group is known for making bangers like "Where Is The Love" and "I Got A Feeling".

The Kid LAROI

The Australian rapper-singer will be putting on a live show at the Padang Stage on Oct. 2.

The Kid LAROI is best known for "Stay", a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

TLC

The American girl group behind hits like "No Scrubs" will be performing at the Wharf Stage on Oct. 1.

Suede

This British alternative band will be performing on Oct. 1 at the Wharf Stage.

They are known for their hits like "Animal Nitrate" and "Saturday Night".

Other local and international acts

Apart from these acts, there will be a mix of international and local performers, as well as roving acts, who will be performing throughout the Circuit Park.

Local acts include ShiGGa Shay, Inch Chua, ihasamic!, Wovensound Altoduo, The Countdown, Nysah Tan featuring Ridz Razali, and Mantravine.

There are also percussion groups Bloco Singapura and Green Drumming, as well as mentalist Mark Wong, dancers ScRach MarcS, and DJs Aurora, A/K/A, EATMEPOPTART, Ice Cream Sundays, Joshua, Nicolette and WUKONG.

The additional international line-up consists of Bandits On The Run, Brazilian Fantasy, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Salammusik and many more.

Collaboration with local artists

Singapore GP is also collaborating with local artists to feature their works at specially curated experiential zones within the Circuit Park.

This includes light art installations by Lee Wei Lieh of Very Small Exhibition and an installation made of a thousand handcrafted paper flowers and tiny beads by paper sculpture artist Koh Dawn.

Top image from Singapore GP.