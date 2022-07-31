S'pore Catholic Church reiterates marriage is between man & woman, respects dignity of LGBTQ people

The Catholic Church in Singapore has come out to say again that its position is that marriage is between a man and a woman, but it respects the dignity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community

The Straits Times reported that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore responded to its media queries on July 31 to state that LGBTQ people should respect the Church's rights to maintain its position on marriage and that the family unit comprises a father, mother and their children.

"The fruitfulness of marriage also necessitates that marriage must be open to procreation," the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore was reported as saying.

The statement further said the concern is for marriage between a man and a woman to remain the institution of nature that is safeguarded in the event Section 377A of the Penal Code be repealed.

To safeguard this institution of nature, it could even be enshrined in the Constitution, the statement added.

Section 377A criminalises sex between men.

The full statement can be found here:

In response to media queries on recent events regarding the safeguarding marriage, we have released the following statement: The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore would like to re-emphasise the Church’s stand and well-known position, that marriage is between a man and a woman joined in an intimate community of life and love, where both partners complement each other. The fruitfulness of marriage also necessitates that marriage must be open to procreation. However, we also respect the dignity of LGBTQR persons. They too should respect our rights to maintain our position on marriage and that the family unit comprises a father, mother and their children. Should Section 377A be repealed, our concern is for marriage between a man and a woman to remain the institution of nature that is safeguarded and even enshrined in the Constitution of the country as the natural structure of human society. We applaud and support the government’s clear articulation of its position on marriage and are assured that they are looking at safeguarding their current position of the law which defines marriage as being between a man and a woman. It is our hope that the safeguards on marriage and our freedom to proclaim and teach without fear or favour what we believe is recognised and maintained.

