S'pore car parked in KSL City Mall in JB has rims & tyres removed

A Singapore-registered car was seen parked in KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru stripped off its rims and tyres.

What video showed

A 14-second video of the red car with its wheels apparently completely stolen was uploaded to TikTok.

The caption in the video said the incident took place on July 9, 2022.

Within 12 hours of the video appearing on TikTok, it was watched more than 400,000 times.

The licence plate of the car was fully visible.

The "SMC" licence plate prefix are for cars registered in Singapore in May 2018.

If the car was manufactured and registered around that time, it would be about four years old.

The jack stands used to elevate the car were said to have been left behind.

The make of the car appears to be a Hyundai Elantra.

Confirmed: KSL City Mall car park

According to the video, the car was parked beside the G10 pillar.

The pillars with the alphabetical and numerical markings, as well as the surroundings of the covered car park, is confirmed to be KSL City Mall's basement car park.

Responses

Reactions to the video were mostly to express outrage and surprise, as it was deduced that the car owner would return to the car park only to find out he or she has been a victim of a crime.

Multiple commenters said they have driven to KSL City Mall numerous times before and it has been safe and without incident.

Others said such incidents do happen and it is a matter of luck or lack of.

Others chimed in that the driver can look for the car's wheels at the workshops around the mall.

Some also noted that KSL City Mall's car park is relatively dimmer as compared to the car park at Johor Bahru City Square, which is closer to the Causeway and more well-lit with security guards on patrol.

Background

KSL City Mall is a popular shopping destination for Singaporeans as it is only about a 10 to 15-minute drive from the Woodlands Checkpoint.

It is also a mall with a well-stocked supermarket, where Singaporeans will make a pit stop for a grocery run before returning to Singapore.

All media via