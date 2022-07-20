7 S'pore Porsches seen 'overtaking dangerously' on Johor highway, M'sia police investigating

A convoy of seven Singapore-registered Porsches are under police investigation for driving dangerously on a Malaysia highway.

Cars seen overtaking dangerously

A 3-minute clip of the vehicles driving on a two-lane Johor highway was widely circulated online.

The Porsches filtered into the opposite lane one after the other to overtake the driver filming the incident.

Johor police looking for car owners

The Johor police issued a statement on Facebook on Jul. 19 about the incident.

The incident took place at the 42km-mark along Jalan Sungai Rengit-Kota Tinggi in the direction of Kota Tinggi town.

Chief of the Johor police Kota Tinggi Division, Superintendent Hussin Zamora, said the video clip identified "a convoy of seven vehicles driving and overtaking dangerously, in a manner that can cause accident.”

The police statement listed the seven car licence plates of the cars and said it is working to identify the individuals involved.

It urged the owners of the seven vehicles to come forward to the Kota Tinggi police station to assist with investigations.

Top images via Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/FB.