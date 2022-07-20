Back

7 S'pore Porsches seen 'overtaking dangerously' on Johor highway, M'sia police investigating

Damn.

Zi Shan Kow | July 20, 2022, 07:21 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A convoy of seven Singapore-registered Porsches are under police investigation for driving dangerously on a Malaysia highway.

Cars seen overtaking dangerously

A 3-minute clip of the vehicles driving on a two-lane Johor highway was widely circulated online.

The Porsches filtered into the opposite lane one after the other to overtake the driver filming the incident.
Video via Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/FB.

Video via Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/FB.

Johor police looking for car owners

The Johor police issued a statement on Facebook on Jul. 19 about the incident.

The incident took place at the 42km-mark along Jalan Sungai Rengit-Kota Tinggi in the direction of Kota Tinggi town.

Chief of the Johor police Kota Tinggi Division, Superintendent Hussin Zamora, said the video clip identified "a convoy of seven vehicles driving and overtaking dangerously, in a manner that can cause accident.”

The police statement listed the seven car licence plates of the cars and said it is working to identify the individuals involved.

It urged the owners of the seven vehicles to come forward to the Kota Tinggi police station to assist with investigations.

Top images via Polis Daerah Kota Tinggi/FB.

S’porean’s stolen Honda Civic Type R found in M’sia, allegedly with parts stolen

The Singaporean car owner wanted to convey his thanks to the Malaysian police from helping to return his "beloved" car.

July 20, 2022, 07:08 PM

S’pore now has 2nd most powerful passport in the world, falling behind Japan

Singapore shares a joint second place with South Korea.

July 20, 2022, 06:40 PM

4fingers jobs in S'pore pay 4 to 5 times more than in M'sia, recruitment ads lead to hearty discussion

Salaries of the same jobs on both sides of the Causeway.

July 20, 2022, 06:05 PM

50% discounts at RedMart, ZALORA, Shopee & more when you pay with your Citi Credit Card

Shop till you drop.

July 20, 2022, 05:40 PM

Mother-son duo in licence plate-plucking incident out on bail after arrest in M'sia

The pair has also reportedly returned to Singapore.

July 20, 2022, 05:38 PM

S'pore woman loses lawsuit against unfaithful psychiatrist whom she had affair with, judge says 'no true winner' in case

A messy relationship and lose-lose situation.

July 20, 2022, 04:58 PM

Causeway Link offering 24-hour bus service from Bugis to JB starting Aug. 1, 2022

The frequency the bus arrives has not been revealed.

July 20, 2022, 04:06 PM

Outdoor cinema at Fort Canning Park back after 3 years, will run from Aug. 10-21, 2022

It's back. :')

July 20, 2022, 03:52 PM

Sushi-GO offering all-day S$1 sushi from Jul. 30-31 at new AMK Hub outlet

An opening special, for 30 nigiri items usually priced from S$1.80 to S$3.

July 20, 2022, 03:47 PM

foodpanda opens new all-pink regional HQ, with mahjong room & pantries on every floor

The new headquarters also has a Games Zone for employees to unwind.

July 20, 2022, 03:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.