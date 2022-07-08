Back

Charles & Keith launches bags & wallets made from SIA Business Class seats & fabrics

Upcycling.

Ashley Tan | July 08, 2022, 07:43 PM

Booking a Singapore Airlines' (SIA) Business Class flight may cost a bomb, but getting a feel of the seat material doesn't require you to fork out that much of money.

SIA and Charles & Keith have teamed up to launch a limited-edition collection of bags and wallets.

The products are unique in that they have been made using materials from the interior of retired aircrafts.

"Purposeful upcycling"

Charles & Keith's existing Semi-Circle Crossbody Bag and Panelled Short Wallet have been redesigned in brown, brick and camel leather which were upcycled from SIA's Business Class seats.

Fabrics from the cushions and bedsheets used in the Business Class section were also used to line the bag and wallet.

Meanwhile, the blankets have been repurposed into dustbags for the leather products.

Photo from Charles & Keith

Photo from Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith's Head of Sustainability, Kelvin Wong, shared that this upcycling initiative is just one amongst a series of "eco-minded" initiatives the brand has.

The upcycled bags and wallets are a form of "purposeful upcycling", and a "unique opportunity to repurpose parts and materials from older retired aircraft, and find a new use for them," said SIA's Divisional Vice President of Inflight Services & Design, Betty Wong.

This venture is part of SIA's The Upcycling Project, first launched in 2021, involving collaborations with Singapore-based organisations and global retail brands to upcycle parts and materials from retired commercial aircraft to create retail products and art pieces.

Available online

The Upcycled Leather Crossbody Bag costs S$189, while the Upcycled Leather Wallet costs S$99.

Photo from Charles & Keith

Photo from Charles & Keith

This new collection will be showcased at a pop-up at Design Orchard hosted by SIA from Jul. 6 to Aug. 18.

The bags and wallets will be available for purchase from Aug. 8 on Charles & Keith's website, and KrisShop.

Top photo from SIA's Facebook and Charles & Keith

