Thousands show up in Japan to pay last respects to ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Thousands in Japan showed up to pay their last respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while giving a speech at a campaign event outside a train station in Nara city on July 8.

As the hearse carrying Abe, accompanied by heavy police presence, cruised down the streets after leaving a temple in central Tokyo, mourners lined the pavements as they conveyed their gratitude to Abe for the work he had done for the country.

Many bowed their heads and put their hands together as a gesture of respect to the dead.

Abe's widow, Akie, could be seen in the front seat as the hearse passed by.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was seen clasping his hands while holding a set of Buddhist rosary beads, Reuters reported.

Opposition leaders, such as Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also joined in the prayers.

Opposition members were used to standing against Abe politically, but had denounced the shooting.

Japanese people had also turned up in droves to pay their respects to Abe outside the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters. Many had also laid flowers at the spot where Abe had fallen.

Killer held grudge

The killer was reportedly an unemployed 41-year-old called Tetsuya Yamagami, who held a grudge against the Abe as he believed the latter was associated with the Unification Church, which had bankrupted his mother after she made a "huge donation", Reuters reported.

He had also denied that the shooting was politically motivated.

Abe, 67, had given a virtual speech at the Rally of Hope event held by the religious group on Sep. 12, 2021.

The controversial group, known for its mass weddings held between strangers mostly, was often described as a cult that's motivated by financial gain.

The founder of the religious organisation, Moon Sun Myung, had proclaimed himself as messiah, and claimed he was a messenger of Jesus Christ.

The president of the Japanese branch of the church later confirmed that the assassin's mother is a member, but refused to elaborate further on the "huge donation" that she allegedly made more than 20 years ago.

Yamagami had also reportedly checked YouTube while making the homemade gun he used to fatally shoot Abe, according to Kyodo News.

He had also tested the firearm at the church's facility.

Top image adapted via Twitter