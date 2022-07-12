Thousands show up in Japan to pay last respects to ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Thousands in Japan showed up to pay their last respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while giving a speech at a campaign event outside a train station in Nara city on July 8.
As the hearse carrying Abe, accompanied by heavy police presence, cruised down the streets after leaving a temple in central Tokyo, mourners lined the pavements as they conveyed their gratitude to Abe for the work he had done for the country.
安倍元首相の葬儀がきょう午後、東京 港区の寺院で営まれました。安倍氏のひつぎを乗せた車は自民党本部、首相官邸、国会などを回り、岸田首相らが手を合わせて見送りました。https://t.co/qtcCfopKzw#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/q7P7nT0udS— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) July 12, 2022
Many bowed their heads and put their hands together as a gesture of respect to the dead.
Abe's widow, Akie, could be seen in the front seat as the hearse passed by.
【喪主挨拶】安倍元首相の告別式、昭恵さん「まだ夢の中にいるようだ」 https://t.co/czK9OKDn4Q— ライブドアニュース (@livedoornews) July 12, 2022
12日午後に行われた葬儀の中で「あの日は、朝8時にご飯を一緒に食べてお見送りをした」と話し、「安倍晋三を支えてくれて、本当にありがとうございました」と挨拶したという。
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was seen clasping his hands while holding a set of Buddhist rosary beads, Reuters reported.
Opposition leaders, such as Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also joined in the prayers.
Opposition members were used to standing against Abe politically, but had denounced the shooting.
昨夜の通夜への参列に続き、本日、安倍元総理を乗せた霊柩車が官邸前や国会前を通過する際、逢坂代表代行とともに手を合わせました。 pic.twitter.com/CiouSo3ZsZ— 泉健太🌎立憲民主党代表｜衆議院議員 (@izmkenta) July 12, 2022
Japanese people had also turned up in droves to pay their respects to Abe outside the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters. Many had also laid flowers at the spot where Abe had fallen.
Killer held grudge
The killer was reportedly an unemployed 41-year-old called Tetsuya Yamagami, who held a grudge against the Abe as he believed the latter was associated with the Unification Church, which had bankrupted his mother after she made a "huge donation", Reuters reported.
He had also denied that the shooting was politically motivated.
Abe, 67, had given a virtual speech at the Rally of Hope event held by the religious group on Sep. 12, 2021.
The controversial group, known for its mass weddings held between strangers mostly, was often described as a cult that's motivated by financial gain.
The founder of the religious organisation, Moon Sun Myung, had proclaimed himself as messiah, and claimed he was a messenger of Jesus Christ.
Shinzo Abe too! pic.twitter.com/wTIfVyyepH— Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) September 12, 2021
The president of the Japanese branch of the church later confirmed that the assassin's mother is a member, but refused to elaborate further on the "huge donation" that she allegedly made more than 20 years ago.
Yamagami had also reportedly checked YouTube while making the homemade gun he used to fatally shoot Abe, according to Kyodo News.
He had also tested the firearm at the church's facility.
