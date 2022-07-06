Back

Tokyo's Shinjuku Station undergoes S$755 million renovation to improve layout & ease congestion

Right now, navigating the station requires a map and maybe a compass too.

Gawain Pek | July 06, 2022, 06:39 PM

When you Google "shinjuku station", one of the top search results is a webpage titled "Shinjuku Station Map — Finding Your Way".

Those who have been there will know why.

World's Busiest Train Station

Shinjuku Station boasts a whopping 200 exits, 53 train platforms, and a Guinness World Record as the "World's Busiest Train Station".

For comparison, Singapore's largest MRT station — Dhoby Ghaut — has seven exits.

shinjuku station at night Photo by Wpcpey via Wikimedia Commons.

aerial view of shinjuku station Photo by 江戸村のとくぞ via Wikimedia Commons.

With so many exits and platforms, getting lost in Shinjuku Station is an ordinary affair, especially for tourists.

Billion dollar makeover

Luckily for everyone, that's about to change.

As Time Out reported, the famous Shinjuku Station is getting a 72.8 billion yen (S$755 million) renovation covering 10.1 ha, which will see improvements to the station's layout.

According to Time Out, one such improvement is a footpath for people to go between the east and west side of the station without having to go through ticket gantries.

Japan Today reported that renovation works began in July 2021 on the plazas outside the east and west entrances and exits, to make the area more spacious and alleviate congestion outside the station.

Photo from Tokyo Metropolitan Government website

Expected completion by 2046

The days of getting lost at Shinjuku Station are not over anytime soon though.

The renovation works will only be completed by 2046, while the east and west exits are slated to be partially complete by 2035, reported Time Out.

In a comment on Reddit, one user quipped about the lengthy amount of time needed for the construction works.

With these things in mind, if you are visiting Tokyo soon, here is a map to help you find your way around the station:

Photo via shinjukustation.com

Top image by Maeda Akihiko and Chris_07 via Wikimedia Commons

