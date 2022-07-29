Back

Man, 41, woman, 34, arrested in Sentosa for suspected drug trafficking, 6kg of heroin & other drugs seized

A luxury car was also seized.

Belmont Lay | July 29, 2022, 01:46 PM

Two Singaporeans, a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were arrested in Sentosa for suspected drug trafficking activities during a drug bust by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday, July 27

More than 6kg of drugs with a street value of more than S$313,000 were seized from two locations.

The haul comprised about 1,893g of heroin, 270g of Ice, 4,193g of cannabis and seven bottles of methadone, CNB said in a news release on July 29.

via CNB

CNB officers arrested the man and woman in a Sentosa hotel room on Wednesday evening.

Heroin, Ice, cannabis and methadone were found in the room.

Both of them were escorted to their hideout in a private residential area near Shenton Way on Thursday morning.

More drugs were recovered there, CNB said.

A black luxury sedan was also seized on Thursday.

via CNB

via CNB

The vehicle is believed to have been driven by the man and woman.

The total amount of drugs confiscated is sufficient to feed 1,500 abusers for a week.

CNB said: "The seizure of 1,893g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 900 abusers for a week, while the seizure of 4,193g of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 600 abusers for a week."

“These traffickers have no qualms that their luxurious lifestyles -- lavish holidays, luxury cars and private residential apartments -- are at the expense of other innocent parties, such as the children or loved ones of the drug abusers," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, Director of CNB's Intelligence Division said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

All photos via CNB

