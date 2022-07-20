Back

3 individuals, aged between 25 & 36, arrested for breaking into Sentosa Cove bungalow & stealing alcohol

Trouble in paradise.

Andrew Koay | July 20, 2022, 02:46 PM

Three individuals have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a Sentosa Cove bungalow in the early hours of Jul. 19.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the trio — two men and a woman — were aged between 25 and 36.

They allegedly stole four bottles of liquor -- worth S$30,000 -- from a luxury bungalow located in the exclusive enclave's Treasure Island cul de sac.

Police, who were alerted to the break-in at 4:20am, made the arrests within five hours.

Investigations are ongoing, reported ST.

If found guilty of house-breaking, an individual can be sentenced to jail for three years, a fine, or both.

For stealing property from a home, an individual can be sentenced to a seven-year imprisonment term, a fine, or both.

Sentosa Cove resident sentenced to jail

This latest incident is the second time in recent months that Sentosa Cove — more known for housing Singapore's wealthy — has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

In June, Claus Nicolajsen, a Danish national was sentenced to one week's jail for lying to the police when they visited his Sentosa Cove condominium looking for his wife.

ST reported that Nicolajsen's wife, Liu Xia, had driven into a lamp post on Sentosa after drinking alcohol with her friends at the resort island's golf club.

When police officers showed up at Nicolajsen's house later that night to conduct a breathalyser test, the 45-year-old man lied that his wife was in Holland Village and did not allow officers to enter his home.

Nicolajsen, who through his lawyers said he intended to appeal the verdict, is currently out on bail.

