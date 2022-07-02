Back

Seah Im Food Centre closing for 6-month renovation from Sep. 2022 till 2023

No more cheap food for six months.

Belmont Lay | July 02, 2022, 01:46 PM

Seah Im Food Centre at the Harbour Front area is closing for renovations for some six months from September 2022 till some time in 2023.

Word of the impending temporary closure has percolated from the internet to offline with confirmation by a member of the committee overseeing the food centre under the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Seah Im Food Centre was built in 1984.

It is not under the direct purview of the National Environment Agency.

NEA manages 114 markets and hawker centres in Singapore, and Seah Im Food Centre is not one of them [PDF].

AsiaOne reported that 80 per cent of the stalls will return to operate in the hawker centre following its renovation.

The rest, unfortunately, will retire.

Stall owners interviewed said they will be open until Aug. 25 or 26.

One hawker stall owner that Mothership.sg spoke to said murmurings of the hawker centre undergoing renovation were first heard as early as 15 years ago, but none materialised.

Known for its affordable fare, Seah Im Food Centre houses multiple stalls that have been serving the Telok Blangah community, Sentosa visitors, and nearby workers with cheap fare.

Its biggest draw is its close proximity to two huge open-air car parks and being conveniently located next to the bus interchange and HarbourFront MRT station.

All-time favourite stalls include Cai Ji Boneless Duck Rice Porridge, Thaksin Beef Noodles, Farasha, and Aspirasi Food Galore.

