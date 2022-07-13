Taiwan woman finds 5-year-old son's schoolmate resembling her husband, turns out little girl is his mistress' kid

A woman in Taiwan recently took to a forum to anonymously share her plight: She brought her five-year-old son to kindergarten one day, and bumped into his schoolmate, a little girl, only to find that she looks like her husband.

It was then discovered that the family resemblance was not a coincidence.

The little girl's mother turns out to be her husband's mistress who lives in the same city.

Her post online was titled, "My husband's mistress' daughter attends the same kindergarten as my son."

How the wife bumped into the mistress and the little girl

How the wife found out about the little girl, and by extension, the mistress' similar choice of school, was a matter of chance.

The woman wrote in the online posting that her son used to go to school via the school bus.

But as a result of the pandemic, parents and guardians are required to bring their kids to school and pick them up thereafter.

One fine day, while she was on the way to the school with her son, she bumped into her husband's mistress by chance, and saw the little girl, and was immediately struck by the young girl's resemblance to her husband.

It then transpired that there was some backstory.

Wife knew about mistress 5 years ago

The wife first knew about the mistress five years ago, when she discovered her husband was having an affair.

As the wife was pregnant with her first child, the mistress and the woman's husband begged for forgiveness.

The mistress promised to move away and the husband vowed to cut ties.

But what the wife did not know then was that the mistress was also pregnant.

The wife wrote: "After five years, she still lives in the same town as me, and she gave birth to a girl."

Confronted husband

Wanting to get to the bottom of this, the wife went to confront her husband, but she found him evasive, and he kept dodging the topic.

The wife wrote: "I see that there must be something wrong with the way he was dodging the topic. I asked him if the child was his, and he didn't reply. I asked him if he was still in contact with the mistress secretly, and he even called me 'crazy' when he was not answering me.”

The wife wrote that she was so angry she cried, but her husband not only failed to comfort her, he even shoved her to the ground.

In what is another twist for readers: The wife revealed that she was six months pregnant with another child.

Her heart, she wrote, became cold at the thought that her husband and the mistress could have been in contact secretly the last five years, and that made her want to have a breakdown.

Moved out to parents' place

In an update to the post, the woman said she has since moved out to live with her own parents until her second child is born.

She also revealed that her husband showed up and even asked her parents for forgiveness.

But she said she is not about to budge.

She wrote: "Whether I forgive him, I shall wait and see."

Responses

Responses to the post were mainly to express indignation on behalf of the woman, according to Mirror Media.

However, one commenter wrote, in jest: "Isn't this just an arrangement from God that your son can now go pull out the hair of the mistress' daughter, so that it is convenient for you to take it for paternity testing?"

Top photo via Unsplash