Japanese restaurant at Farrer Park sells salmon sushi cake from S$55

Not everyone enjoys a sweet birthday cake.

For those looking for savoury choices, or who really love to eat sushi, here's a perfect option for you.

Kozen Sushi Bar & Restaurant at Farrer Park has got you covered with a variety of salmon sushi cakes, from S$55.

Here's another photo for you to have a better gauge of the size of the cake:

Five types of salmon sushi cake

You will have to pre-order the cake one day in advance.

There are five types of sushi cake that you can choose from:

The restaurant provides delivery service at S$15, and delivery is free for orders above S$120.

You can also choose to collect the cake at the shop.

Details

Kozen Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Address: 22 Flanders Square, S209306 (three-minute walk from City Square Mall)

Opening hours: Daily (except Tuesdays), from 12pm to 10pm

All images via Kozen Sushi Bar & Restaurant's Instagram