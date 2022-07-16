Japanese restaurant at Farrer Park sells salmon sushi cake from S$55

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Not everyone enjoys a sweet birthday cake.
For those looking for savoury choices, or who really love to eat sushi, here's a perfect option for you.
Kozen Sushi Bar & Restaurant at Farrer Park has got you covered with a variety of salmon sushi cakes, from S$55.
Here's another photo for you to have a better gauge of the size of the cake:
Five types of salmon sushi cake
You will have to pre-order the cake one day in advance.
There are five types of sushi cake that you can choose from:
The restaurant provides delivery service at S$15, and delivery is free for orders above S$120.
You can also choose to collect the cake at the shop.
Details
Kozen Sushi Bar & Restaurant
Address: 22 Flanders Square, S209306 (three-minute walk from City Square Mall)
Opening hours: Daily (except Tuesdays), from 12pm to 10pm
All images via Kozen Sushi Bar & Restaurant's Instagram
