Japan's pocket-sized wearable aircon sees rise in sales during record heatwave

Cool.

Nyi Nyi Thet | July 03, 2022, 03:59 PM

Japan is currently going through an unprecedented heatwave.

The country's hottest June day just happened recently.

One product has seen quite an increase in popularity during this hot weather.

According to their website, Sony's Reon Pocket is a "wearable thermal device that can directly cool or warm the part of the body that the device is in contact with".

Image from Reon Pocket

Initially planned to be released to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics, the device is now in its third iteration.

According to the site, this means improved cooling efficiency and a feature that uses sensing technology to adjust the cooling temperature automatically.

They also have a dedicated neckband to hold the product in place while optimising the cooling effect.

Sora News reported that the device has a built-in battery which charges in about 100 minutes. Depending on the intensity, it will last eight to 61 hours in cooling mode or 27 to 54 hours in warming mode.

They also cited a Sony sales rep saying the sales have been 'more than expected'.

According to Sony's Hong Kong page, the Reon Pocket retails for S$248.

Image from Sony's website

