President Halimah tests positive for Covid-19

President Halimah Yacob has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post put up on Jul. 4, Halimah said that she has mild flu-like symptoms.

Expressing her hope for a quick recovery, the president added that she was vaccinated and apologised for having to miss out on the week's upcoming events.

Covid-19 update

Singapore reported 6,127 new cases of Covid-19 as of Sunday, July 3, 12pm, bringing the total tally to 1,467,234 cases.

Of the new cases, 551 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,576 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to the Ministry of Health's statistics.

Among the PCR cases, 522 were local transmissions and 29 were imported cases.

Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,343 local transmissions and 233 imported cases.

A total of 582 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine of them in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,418, the ministry said.

Photo via President Halimah Yacob/Facebook