Pasir Ris fish farm closing after 30 years, selling S$20,000 stingrays at S$2,500

A fish farm that has been operating for about 30 years at Pasir Ris Farmway will be closing for good on Jul. 17 due to the expiry of its lease.

A Facebook post by the farm further claimed that this is due to a redevelopment project by the government.

The farm is therefore holding a clearance sale for its remaining 4,000 fish.

This sale includes:

Female Black Diamond Stingrays being sold at S$2,500, instead of their original S$20,000,

Male Black Diamond Stingrays being sold at S$1,000, instead of their original S$5,000,

Arowanas being sold for S$100 to S$300, instead of their original prices of more than S$1,000.

The farm is also selling multiple accessories for raising fish, including fish tanks and wooden stands.

Negotiating for extensions since its lease expired in 2012

The owner of OTF Aquarium Farm, surnamed Wang, told Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that the farm's lease expired in 2012 and they have been continuously negotiating for extensions as they were unable to find a suitable new location.

In addition, the farm has also attempted to relocate to a new location but was unable to do so due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of suitable sites.

Wang was further quoted by Shin Min Daily News as saying that some of the new sites were either too small to be profitable or were located in industrial areas that were not suitable for breeding stingrays and arowanas.

OTF Farm said they have to move out by Jul. 28.

Incurring a loss from selling the fishes at such cheap prices

As for the site's operating costs, Wang said that the annual utility bill and rent came up to nearly S$200,000.

He added, "It takes five to seven years to raise a fish...Now that they (the fishes) are being sold cheaply, it will definitely be a heavy loss."

He said the money made from the clearance sale will go towards hiring garbage trucks to help clear the farm.

Top collage photos via OTF Aquarium/Facebook