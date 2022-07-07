M'sia police hold funeral for K9 doggo who helped to bust drug syndicates

The Pahang police in Malaysia have held a funeral for a German Labrador narcotics sniffer dog who died of old age after more than 10 years of service, Malaysian media The New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Photos of the funeral were uploaded by the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Facebook on Jul. 4, which showed several officers paying their respects to the dog at its burial.

According to the CID's post, the dog, named Bad, breathed its last on Jul. 4 at about 3pm.

It was 13 years and 8 months old, and was buried next to another Labrador, Tho, who died in September 2020 and had also served as a narcotics detection dog.

Helped to bust two drug syndicates

The post elaborated that the dog first joined the police on Aug. 4, 2011 at the age of two.

It was bought from Germany in 2008, The Malay Mail further reported.

The post added, "While in service, Bad used his skills and played a vital role during two major operations to bust drug syndicates in 2012 and 2014."

Bad subsequently displayed signs of deterioration a week prior to its passing, and refused to eat unless it was fed by its handler, Willen Slamping.

An officer from the CID, Chia Che Chau, was quoted as saying, "We did bring him to seek medical attention but the veterinarian said there was nothing much that can be done due to his advanced age."

K9 memorial park to be established at graves of the two dogs

Following the funeral, the CID added in its post that a K9 memorial park will be established at the graves of the two dogs.

Steps will therefore be taken to beautify the area, according to the department's Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner, Mohd Yusri Othman.

The CID ended its Facebook post by saying, "Bad's service and loyalty will always remain as a contribution to the beloved country."

Top collage photos via JSJ Kontinjen Pahang