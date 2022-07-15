Watching adult otters struggle to get pups out of pond in S'pore tiring to even watch

Raising children can be chaotic a lot of times, with kids bouncing off the walls and adults trying to get things under control.

Singapore's smooth-coated otters know how it feels -- as well.

A video uploaded to Ottercity on Jul. 12 showed a group of otters in Singapore struggling to get the youngsters out of a pond and on their way to get on with the day.

Young otters cannot get out on their own

The video started with an adult otter struggling to get its pup out of the pond:

After the first failed attempt, she changed her fengshui, went to another corner of the pond, and is more successful the second time.

One step forward, one step back

But progress was set back after the clumsy pup slid back into the pond:

More than one young otter to attend to

The confused pup swam across the pond only to reveal a bigger headache. There was not one, not two, but a total of three pups all struggling to get out. *deep sigh*

Fortunately, for the adult otter going after the pups, her lone struggle ended when other adult otters joined in the pup-rescuing effort:

What is going on?!

Now that the whole family was pitching in, it cannot get any worse, right?

Turns out, it did.

On the Facebook post, the caption mentioned that pup-hauling is not a skillset all otters have, and "usually mom does it best".

That means the extra help made things worse.

After getting two pups out, things went into full chaos mode when some of the adult otters dived back into the water to try to get the last remaining pup, but their movements were construed as more play time in the pond.

One of the otter pups that was pulled from the pond then dived back into the water, undoing all the efforts of the past minutes:

At one point, the adults messed their operation up when one of them leaped out of the water and knocked into another otter trying to haul up a pup, causing the pup to plop back into the pond:

It got so messy at one point it was not clear what the plan was anymore:

At the end of the video, the otters managed to get all the pups out, but by then your anxiety would have peaked.

Familiar sight to human parents

Some Facebook users recognised the hard work of being a parent:

Another suggested that the pond be made more "otter-friendly" by installing ramps:

Other otter chaos moments:

Top image via Ottercity/Facebook