Over 25,000 nurses in S'pore to get 1.7 to 2.1 months of base salary as retention payment

More than 25,000 nurses in Singapore will get a special payment of between 1.7 and 2.1 months of their base salary to attract and retain nursing talent, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday, July 31, ahead of Nurses' Day on Aug. 1.

Nurses eligible for the package are those in the National Healthcare Group, National University Health System, and SingHealth, which are the public healthcare clusters.

The package will also be extended to another 2,600 nurses working in publicly-funded community care organisations.

Recognise hard work and contribution of Singapore's nurses

The Ministry of Health said in a separate release on Sunday that the 2022 Nurse Special Payment (NSP) Package recognises the hard work and contribution of Singapore's nurses.

The NSP package will be calculated based on the base salary as at Dec. 1, 2022.

This comprises the regular NSP of 0.5 months, which will be paid out in December 2022 and the enhanced NSP of between 1.2 and 1.6 months, which will be split equally into two tranches to be paid out in March 2023 and September 2023, to nurses who remain in continuous service with their employing organisation.

"As our population ages, the demand for healthcare services and manpower will continue to increase," said MOH.

"The Ministry of Health is committed to building up a local core of nursing workforce to meet our future needs by improving the attractiveness of the nursing profession, and growing the local nursing training pipelines for both fresh graduates and mid-career entrants."

The public healthcare clusters will share the details of the NSP with their nursing staff in the public healthcare institutions.

The Agency for Integrated Care will follow-up with the publicly funded community care organisations on the funding details for their sector.

Top photo via Ong Ye Kung