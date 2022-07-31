Back

Over 25,000 nurses in S'pore to get 1.7 to 2.1 months of base salary as retention payment

Retention payment to recognise hard work and contribution of nurses.

Belmont Lay | July 31, 2022, 10:28 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

More than 25,000 nurses in Singapore will get a special payment of between 1.7 and 2.1 months of their base salary to attract and retain nursing talent, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday, July 31, ahead of Nurses' Day on Aug. 1.

Nurses eligible for the package are those in the National Healthcare Group, National University Health System, and SingHealth, which are the public healthcare clusters.

The package will also be extended to another 2,600 nurses working in publicly-funded community care organisations.

Recognise hard work and contribution of Singapore's nurses

The Ministry of Health said in a separate release on Sunday that the 2022 Nurse Special Payment (NSP) Package recognises the hard work and contribution of Singapore's nurses.

The NSP package will be calculated based on the base salary as at Dec. 1, 2022.

This comprises the regular NSP of 0.5 months, which will be paid out in December 2022 and the enhanced NSP of between 1.2 and 1.6 months, which will be split equally into two tranches to be paid out in March 2023 and September 2023, to nurses who remain in continuous service with their employing organisation.

"As our population ages, the demand for healthcare services and manpower will continue to increase," said MOH.

"The Ministry of Health is committed to building up a local core of nursing workforce to meet our future needs by improving the attractiveness of the nursing profession, and growing the local nursing training pipelines for both fresh graduates and mid-career entrants."

The public healthcare clusters will share the details of the NSP with their nursing staff in the public healthcare institutions.

The Agency for Integrated Care will follow-up with the publicly funded community care organisations on the funding details for their sector.

Top photo via Ong Ye Kung

S'porean woman vexed after bogus unsolicited Shopee packages repeatedly sent to her home

She believes she is a victim of a "brushing" e-commerce scam.

July 31, 2022, 09:04 PM

Jaguar enters bonnet-first into lot just as Honda reverse parks, 20-min stand-off near Beauty World Centre

Fight over parking will only lead to parking for none.

July 31, 2022, 06:50 PM

Video said to be of pirates 'hijacking' ferry from S'pore to Batam actually simulation drill from 2020

Fake news.

July 31, 2022, 06:42 PM

Rolex & Patek Philippe watches flood second-hand market after crypto valuations fell

The new rich became less rich and first things that get sold are luxury watches.

July 31, 2022, 06:05 PM

S'pore delivery worker, 27, discovers wife’s affair & finds out youngest son not fathered by him

His wife had admitted that their 10-month-old son was not his.

July 31, 2022, 03:25 PM

Thai man, 60, purposely steals things to get caught to go to jail as he's starving on the streets

Life is harder outside of prison for some.

July 31, 2022, 02:42 PM

Joe Biden gets Covid-19 again

Get well soon again.

July 31, 2022, 02:19 PM

From Aug. 1, 2022, social gambling in S'pore homes is legal for family & friends with no age limit

Existed in grey area all this while.

July 31, 2022, 01:34 PM

Woman in China reveals hubby's S$16,889 salary slip working in finance, he gets suspended at work

Humblebrag gone wrong.

July 31, 2022, 01:18 PM

World-famous Café Kitsuné is coming to S'pore

Likely opening in Capitol Singapore.

July 31, 2022, 12:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.