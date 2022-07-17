Back

FairPrice offering S$6 return voucher for NS55 credits spent until Jul. 17

If you want to use your NS55 credits for grocery shopping.

Matthias Ang | July 17, 2022, 10:43 AM

Here's some good news if you are looking for ways to spend your NS55 credits: From Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, FairPrice is offering a S$6 return voucher for a minimum of S$55 spent from your credits.

The payment to FairPrice must be made through the LifeSG app in a single receipt and can be done at any outlet under FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Warehouse Club and Unity, with the exception of Unity at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Vouchers can be used from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9

The vouchers can then be used from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, with minimum spending of S$55 that can be paid in any form.

Note that the voucher is not valid for purchases of the following products:

  • Cigarettes,

  • Statutory items such as 4D, Singapore Sweep, TOTO, FairPrice Gift Vouchers and Gift Cards,

  • Milk powder for infants aged 0-12 months, and

  • Prescription and pharmacy-only medicines.

You can find out more information about the vouchers here.

What if I don't want to spend the NS55 credits at FairPrice?

Top collage left photo via NTUC FairPrice/Facebook, right photo via Our Singapore Army/Facebook

