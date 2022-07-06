Back

No train service along Thomson-East Coast Line due to signal fault

SMRT advised commuters to take alternative routes along North-South Line (NSL) or Circle Line (CCL).

Alfie Kwa | July 06, 2022, 11:13 AM

Train services between Woodlands North and Caldecott on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) were halted this morning (Jul. 6).

Signal fault at station

Image via Naima Khing/FB.

SMRT tweeted at 8:25 am on Jul. 6 that there was a signal fault at Woodlands North and informed commuters that trains would be moving slower between Woodlands North and Caldecott in both directions.

At 8:39am, SMRT shared that train services between the two stops in both directions were halted.

As the two stops are currently the first and last stops along the line, there are currently no moving trains along TEL at the time of writing.

The situation at Caldecott MRT station showed crowds exiting the platform to take the bus.

via

via

via

Bus services available

SMRT updated that free regular bus services and buses bridging Woodlands North and Caldecott will be available.

However, commuters are advised to take alternative routes along the North-South Line (NSL) or Circle Line (CCL).

You can find more updates here.

Top image via Complaint Singapore and Naima Khing/FB

