Those entering M'sia need not fill in traveller's card on MySejahtera app from Aug. 2022

All travellers entering Malaysia from Monday, Aug. 1 need not fill in the traveller's card in the MySejahtera mobile application anymore.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on July 30 the move is aimed at simplifying entry procedures considering Malaysia's current health system, which is at a good and controlled level.

What is traveller's card?

The MySejahtera app was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to facilitate contact tracing efforts and also serves as a vaccine passport.

Travellers entering Malaysia currently need to download, activate and register the MySehjatera application on their mobile phones.

The traveller's card have to be filled up before the start of their journey.

Information to be declared include passport number, citizenship, the purpose of travel, place of departure, departure date and arrival time.

The type of Covid-19 vaccine and the number of vaccination doses they have taken have to be verified on the pre-departure form.

Monitor health symptoms

Despite the easing of measures for the traveller's card, Khairy said the monitoring of travellers' health symptoms at all international entry points in Malaysia will be stepped up.

If a traveller on arrival is detected to have a fever through the thermal scanner or found to be unwell, they will be referred for re-examination by the health department, he said.

If a traveller is suspected to have an infectious disease such as Covid-19 or monkeypox, they will be taken to a nearby health facility for further examination and treatment.

All travellers who have just arrived from overseas should self-monitor their health, he added.

