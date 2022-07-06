Back

Naked person in Ang Mo Kio apprehended for being 'public nuisance'

Some passers-by were approached by the naked person.

Low Jia Ying | July 06, 2022, 02:18 PM

A 39-year-old person was arrested after she was spotted walking around in Ang Mo Kio completely in the nude on Saturday (Jul. 2).

In videos circulating online, the person could be seen walking along a sheltered walkway near Block 502 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, according to Stomp.

She was also seen approaching some passers-by.

"If you want to video me, pay me money"

The naked individual was walking under the sheltered walkway when she suddenly stopped and approached some passers-by, who were laughing and recording the incident.

The person then covered her private parts, before walking towards the men while swaying her hips.

The naked person and the man holding the camera then had the following exchange (translated from Malay):

Man holding camera: Not wearing clothes, eh?

Naked person: You want to video me? Okay, video me.

Camera man: Give him, give him, give him.

Naked person: *unintelligible*

Camera man: What?

Naked person: If you want to video me, pay me money.

Camera man: I don't have any money.

The naked person then walked away.

According to Stomp, the naked person was also spotted walking near Block 529.

Another video showed the naked person being apprehended by police.

Person arrested for public nuisance

The police said they received a call for assistance along Ang Mo Kio Street 53 at around 12pm on Jul. 2.

A 39-year-old man was subsequently apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008 and public nuisance, said the police, according to Stomp.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines:

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

All photos via video circulating online

