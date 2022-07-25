Elon Musk denies having affair with wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Tesla boss Elon Musk has denied he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Brin and Musk are no longer friends as a result of the alleged affair.

Musk responds

In response to the report, Musk retorted on Twitter: "This is total bs."

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

He added that he is still friends with Brin and they were even "at a party together last night".

Musk also tweeted: "I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Alleged affair occurred in late 2021

The Wall Street Journal's report said Musk had his brief affair with Shanahan in December 2021, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report went further by saying that Brin filed for divorce earlier in 2022 and ended the long friendship between the two high-profile technology billionaires.

Brin and his wife were still living together at that time the alleged affair occurred, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person close to Shanahan.

However, Brin and Shanahan were separated by then.

Musk slams WSJ

In response to the story, Musk also wrote in a separate tweet: "WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly."

WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly.



They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs.



Just more shortseller fud. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

In another tweet, Musk hit out at the Wall Street Journal: "Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid."

"WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay."

Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid.



WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Brin and Shnahan divorcing

Brin and Shanahan are currently negotiating a S$1 billion divorce settlement, Wall Street Journal reported.

The couple have a prenuptial agreement, it was also reported.

Shanahan is a California-based attorney and founder of legal technology company ClearAccessIP and the Bia-Echo Foundation, her LinkedIn profile indicated.

The Bia-Echo Foundation is a philanthropic organisation that promotes "reproductive longevity & equality, criminal justice reform and a healthy & livable planet".

Top photos via Wikipedia/ Nicole Shanahan/ Getty