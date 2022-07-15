Back

M'sia police arrest licence plate-plucking woman & S'porean man after they cross 2nd link

Arrested.

Nigel Chua | July 15, 2022, 01:32 PM

[Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that both the arrested individuals are Singaporeans. The article has been updated accordingly.]

Malaysian police said they have arrested two individuals who were involved in an incident that occurred near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) at the Second Link.

Unhappy that vehicle was blocked and bumped

"The suspect is believed to be unhappy as his vehicle was blocked and bumped during the incident," said the statement.

The individuals are a woman and a Singaporean man, according to a statement by Iskandar Puteri District Police, posted on Facebook at around 11am on Jul. 15.

While the statement did not identify the individuals, they are likely to be the mother-son duo involved in a Jul. 9 incident reportedly sparked by lane-cutting amid a traffic jam.

In the midst of the kerfuffle, a female passenger got out of a car and blocked the way of the other vehicle, before ripping off its licence plate and flinging it against the vehicle's windscreen.

Malaysian police had previously stated that they were investigating the case, saying they had classified it as a case of mischief, and that efforts were ongoing to locate the suspects.

Arrested on night of Jul. 14

The individuals were arrested after they drove across the Second Link from Singapore on the night of Jul. 14, according to the statement.

The statement said the individuals arrested admitted to being involved in the case.

According to 8world, they have been released on bail after being questioned.

Top image via Mhzq Ziq on Facebook and SG Road Vigilante on YouTube

