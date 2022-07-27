Motorcyclist, 20, thrown off bike & gets trapped in back of taxi after collision at Bukit Batok

A motorcyclist had to be extricated from the back of a taxi after an accident on Jul. 17.

Accident at Bukit Batok

Photos and videos of the aftermath circulated online, showing the rider collapsed in the rear of the taxi with his head and legs sticking out.

The rear windscreen of the vehicle was smashed to smithereens.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the motorcyclist collided with the taxi and was thrown into the air, subsequently landing on the taxi.

Videos showed SCDF personnel surrounding the rider. SMDN reported that it took 30 minutes for him to be freed.

Taxi and motorcycle wrecked

Other photos showed the disfigured remains of the motorcycle and the taxi after the accident.

The motorcyclist is 20 years old, reported Stomp.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.55pm on Jul. 17.

It had taken place at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.

One person was found trapped in the rear passenger seats of the vehicle. He was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment, said SCDF.

According to Stomp, police said the motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital.

Top photo from Singapore roads accident.com