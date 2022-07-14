S'pore confirms 2nd local case of monkeypox

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed one more local case of monkeypox infection in Singapore on Jul. 13, 2022.

The patient is a 48-year-old male British national who resides in Singapore.

This case is not linked to previous monkeypox cases in Singapore.

Prior to this, there were three imported cases and a local case confirmed here.

According to MOH, he tested positive for monkeypox on Jul. 13.

The man found rashes in the perianal region on Jul. 6 before developing fever on Jul. 11, MOH said.

He then sought medical care on Jul. 13 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on the same day.

The man is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), and his condition is stable.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Top image by Julia Yeo.