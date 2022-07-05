67 F&B places in S'pore awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand 2022, including 40 hawker stalls

Michelin Guide Singapore has released its 2022 Bib Gourmand selection on July 5.

The category, which is different from the Michelin Star, was created in 1997 to recognise establishments that offer a "value-for-money gourmet experience" in Singapore.

Nine additions

67 places have made it to the list this year, comprising 22 restaurants, 40 hawker centre stalls, and five street food establishments.

Of these, nine are new additions to the list, broken down into five restaurants, three hawker stalls, and one street food place.

A notable entrant is Unagi Tei, previously known as Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant.

When it opened in Singapore, the restaurant exploded in popularity for its charcoal grilled Japanese eel.

Next, the hawker newcomers are:

Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)

Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)

Kelantan Kway Chap · Pig Organ Soup (Berseh Food Centre)

Lastly, Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun in Beach Road is the only new street food stall to snag a Bib Gourmand.

According to Michelin, the chef has years of experience in Cantonese cooking, and his Hong Kong-style rice noodle rolls are made to order.

A list of all nine newcomers:

You can also access all Bib Gourmand establishments here.

The Michelin star selection will be announced on July 12, 2022.

Top image via Michelin