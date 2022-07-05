Back

67 F&B places in S'pore awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand 2022, including 40 hawker stalls

Nice.

Mandy How | July 05, 2022, 12:51 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Michelin Guide Singapore has released its 2022 Bib Gourmand selection on July 5.

The category, which is different from the Michelin Star, was created in 1997 to recognise establishments that offer a "value-for-money gourmet experience" in Singapore.

Nine additions

67 places have made it to the list this year, comprising 22 restaurants, 40 hawker centre stalls, and five street food establishments.

Of these, nine are new additions to the list, broken down into five restaurants, three hawker stalls, and one street food place.

A notable entrant is Unagi Tei, previously known as Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant.

Photo via Michelin

When it opened in Singapore, the restaurant exploded in popularity for its charcoal grilled Japanese eel.

Next, the hawker newcomers are:

  • Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)

  • Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles (Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre)

  • Kelantan Kway Chap · Pig Organ Soup (Berseh Food Centre)

Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle. Photo via Michelin.

Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles. Photo via Michelin.

Storefront of Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles. Photo via Michelin.

Kelantan Kway Chap · Pig Organ Soup. Photo via Michelin.

Kelantan Kway Chap · Pig Organ Soup. Photo via Michelin.

Lastly, Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun in Beach Road is the only new street food stall to snag a Bib Gourmand.

According to Michelin, the chef has years of experience in Cantonese cooking, and his Hong Kong-style rice noodle rolls are made to order.

Photo via Michelin

A list of all nine newcomers:

You can also access all Bib Gourmand establishments here.

The Michelin star selection will be announced on July 12, 2022.

Top image via Michelin

4 reasons to visit Kochi, a lesser known part of Japan, once Japan relaxes travel restrictions

A hidden gem in Japan.

July 05, 2022, 06:26 PM

5-room Marine Parade HDB flat with panoramic view of East Coast Park sold at record S$1.01 million

It's located at block 28 Marine Crescent.

July 05, 2022, 06:02 PM

Hougang coffeeshop stall selling S$1 smoked duck rice for opening promotion

Lelong~

July 05, 2022, 05:58 PM

Preschool children in Thomson seen walking barefoot during fire drill

The preschool teachers were called out by two women who expressed their concerns about the children's safety.

July 05, 2022, 05:34 PM

M'sia man pays S$37 for black thorn durian to find nothing & disappointment inside

Not a single seed was extracted that day.

July 05, 2022, 03:54 PM

Up to S$100,000 fine & 6-year jail term for wildlife smugglers under updated law

NParks officers will now have stronger enforcement powers to tackle illegal wildlife trade.

July 05, 2022, 03:46 PM

Releasing data on racial composition of prison inmates could deepen stereotypes: Shanmugam

Community organisations also hold the "unanimous view" that such information will be harmful, he said.

July 05, 2022, 03:28 PM

Thailand to attract higher value tourists by refraining from cheapening its goods & services

No more cheap cheap.

July 05, 2022, 03:08 PM

Girl, 5, gets hand caught in escalator disinfecting device in Marina Bay building

The girl's mother said the girl was not playing with the device.

July 05, 2022, 02:44 PM

S'pore's toilet etiquette posters the subject of 12-page research paper by US linguists

A very serious look into Singapore's toilet posters.

July 05, 2022, 01:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.