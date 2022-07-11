MFA advises S'poreans to defer non-essential travel to Sri Lanka

With Sri Lanka's government in turmoil, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans to avoid non-essential travel to the South Asian country.

"Singaporeans who are in Sri Lanka are strongly advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety," wrote the ministry in a Jul. 10 advisory.

"They should avoid public places where there are protests and large gatherings of people. They should also monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities."

The advisory follows extraordinary images of protesters storming the presidential palace on Jul. 9, causing Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee.

Rajapaksa had been the focus of months of largely peaceful protests over his mismanagement of the nation's economy reported the BBC.

Along with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Rajapaksa has confirmed that he will resign.

Singaporeans who are unable to avoid deferring travel to Sri Lanka are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA here.

The ministry also advised travellers to purchase comprehensive travel insurance.

Information about the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Colombo or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office can be found here.

Top image from @ArshadhaSubair's Twitter account