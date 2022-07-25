Back

McDonald's at Queensway's Japanese-themed garden closed for 'upgrading works' till Aug. 5

Nyi Nyi Thet | July 25, 2022, 11:16 AM

The McDonald's outlet located within the Ridout Tea Garden will be closed for "upgrading works" till Aug. 5, 2022.

These are part of broader upgrading works that will last till Aug. 19, 2022.

It will resume operations at noon, Aug. 5, 2022.

The outlet recently extended its lease at the location.

Iconic location

The McDonald's outlet is located within the Ridout Tea Garden.

Formerly called "Queenstown Japanese Garden", the garden serves as a recreational and leisure spot for residents.

A fire in 1978, however, engulfed most of the original garden.

The Housing Development Board later rebuilt a new garden in 1980, which is the current Japanese-themed garden that includes a tea kiosk and a pavilion, which McDonald's occupies.

