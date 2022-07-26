Back

McDonald's S'pore to launch laksa burger for National Day 2022

No noodles involved.

Mandy How | July 26, 2022, 11:15 AM

Nasi lemak, chicken rice, and now laksa—the latest local dish to be turned into a burger by McDonald's.

The Laksa Delight Burger, launching for National Day 2022, comprises a prawn patty, creamy laksa sauce, lettuce, purple cabbage, and a sunny-side up between two toasted butter buns.

While no official announcement has been made so far, posters of the product have been spotted in stores.

Photo by Mandy How

Mothership understands that details on the upcoming item will be announced later this week.

It seems like more items will be released alongside the burger as well, going by McDonald's tease of something spiced and "coconutty" coming up:

Top photo by Mandy How

