Back

Man allegedly jumps out of moving private hire car in Tanglin area after arguing with wife

He has been apprehended and referred to IMH.

Belmont Lay | July 25, 2022, 03:09 AM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man, who was travelling with a woman and child in a private hire vehicle, allegedly jumped out of the moving car when it was in the Tanglin area on Saturday morning, July 23.

The man's abrupt actions shocked the car's driver, who then took to the Professional PHV Drivers Facebook group to share about what happened and post photos of the aftermath of the incident.

The driver wrote: "Passenger jumped out of my moving car after fighting with his wife . What a spoiled day !!! Grrrrrr."

Photos showed the couple with police officers at the scene, as well as an ambulance parked curbside.

The post appears to have been taken down by July 25 though.

What allegedly happened

According to the driver, he had picked up the couple and a child from River Valley and was driving along Cluny Road when the man allegedly jumped out of the car, AsiaOne reported.

The driver said the couple were conversing in Mandarin and the man, who he referred to as "the husband", apparently suddenly jumped out of the moving car.

The driver was forced to stop driving to check if the passenger was alright.

The driver then called the police, but not before witnessing the man allegedly trying to run away, while bleeding from his elbow and knees.

The driver, in response to comments on his Facebook post, mentioned the injuries on the man.

The woman then chased after the man, all the while both of them sounded like they were shouting at each other, the driver said.

"It's really selfish of him to jump out of the moving car in that manner," the driver told AsiaOne.

"With the shock, I could have lost control of the vehicle and a whole other accident could have happened."

Reactions to the the driver's post commiserated with him for his loss of income and inconvenienced suffered.

Man apprehended

AsiaOne also reported that the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance along Cluny Road at about 8.55am on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital, apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, and referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment, the police added.

All photos via

Mass vaccination against monkeypox not recommended, risks outweigh benefits: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said MOH will continue to monitor the situation.

July 25, 2022, 02:53 PM

Nic & Tom Eatery giving out free meals to everyone for 3 whole days to celebrate Chinatown opening

Shiok.

July 25, 2022, 02:47 PM

McDonald's at Queensway's Japanese-themed garden closed for 'upgrading works' till Aug. 5

Garden.

July 25, 2022, 11:16 AM

S'pore confirms 7th & 8th cases of monkeypox

Both cases are not linked.

July 25, 2022, 10:39 AM

Monkeypox fugitive, Thailand's 1st case, caught in Cambodia

The man was found in the Cambodian capital, the day after he was thought to have crossed the Thai-Cambodian border.

July 24, 2022, 09:57 PM

Checking all outgoing vehicles will 'severely worsen' departure traffic & disrupt trade flows: ICA

The authority checks all incoming vehicles.

July 24, 2022, 09:08 PM

Xi Jinping & other Chinese leaders received Covid-19 vaccines developed in China

All of China's party & state leaders were vaccinated using vaccines developed in China, but at an uncertain date.

July 24, 2022, 08:30 PM

Kim Lim throws extravagant 'Kandy Karnival' birthday celebration in Sentosa

Wah.

July 24, 2022, 06:24 PM

1,200 attend 'Protect S'pore' Townhall at S'pore Expo calling for Section 377A to be retained & marriage to be protected: Organisers

The organiser said that the event was oversubscribed, despite attempts to cancel it.

July 24, 2022, 06:20 PM

S'porean influencer Mongchin 'Mongabong' Yeoh pregnant with first child

Yeoh has been pregnant since early May.

July 24, 2022, 06:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.