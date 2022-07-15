Man allegedly drove over foot of condo security guard along Balestier Road

A police report has been made against a man who supposedly drove over the foot of a female condominium security guard on Jun. 17, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Jul. 14.

The incident happened at the Skysuites 17 condominium, located along Balestier Road.

USE added that it had been informed of the case following news reports about a 57-year-old man who abused a security guard stationed at the main entrance of Giant Hypermart at Tampines Retail Park earlier this month.

What happened on Jun. 17?

According to the USE, the security guard, Kavitha Sandresekeran, had stopped a vehicle at the car entry barrier to check with the driver if he was a visitor.

The union further alleged, "The driver honked at her multiple times, insisting that he was a resident even though his vehicle did not have the transponder registered vehicles should have."

The driver then purportedly drove over Kavitha's right foot while she attempted to verify his identity and continued abusing her verbally afterwards.

A police report was subsequently filed, and Kavitha was conveyed to the hospital for a medical check-up.

In her report to the police, Kavitha further alleged that the driver had been tailgating the car in front and that he had also called her "stupid" when she proceeded to confront him about driving over her foot.

USE added that Kavitha's injury was "minimal."

Number of reported abuse cases rose in 2022 compared to 2021

USE says it is "determined to cast light on this incident as it is completely unacceptable for a motorist to attempt to use his vehicle to cause hurt to a female security officer."

It further noted that they had already handled 21 cases of abuse this year compared to the nine reported in 2021.

Top photos via USE/Facebook