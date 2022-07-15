Back

Man allegedly drove over foot of condo security guard along Balestier Road

The driver had also supposedly abused the security guard verbally afterwards.

Matthias Ang | July 15, 2022, 05:00 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A police report has been made against a man who supposedly drove over the foot of a female condominium security guard on Jun. 17, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Jul. 14.

The incident happened at the Skysuites 17 condominium, located along Balestier Road.

USE added that it had been informed of the case following news reports about a 57-year-old man who abused a security guard stationed at the main entrance of Giant Hypermart at Tampines Retail Park earlier this month.

What happened on Jun. 17?

According to the USE, the security guard, Kavitha Sandresekeran, had stopped a vehicle at the car entry barrier to check with the driver if he was a visitor.

The union further alleged, "The driver honked at her multiple times, insisting that he was a resident even though his vehicle did not have the transponder registered vehicles should have."

The driver then purportedly drove over Kavitha's right foot while she attempted to verify his identity and continued abusing her verbally afterwards.

A police report was subsequently filed, and Kavitha was conveyed to the hospital for a medical check-up.

In her report to the police, Kavitha further alleged that the driver had been tailgating the car in front and that he had also called her "stupid" when she proceeded to confront him about driving over her foot.

Photo via USE/Facebook

Photo via USE/Facebook

USE added that Kavitha's injury was "minimal."

Number of reported abuse cases rose in 2022 compared to 2021

USE says it is "determined to cast light on this incident as it is completely unacceptable for a motorist to attempt to use his vehicle to cause hurt to a female security officer."

It further noted that they had already handled 21 cases of abuse this year compared to the nine reported in 2021.

Top photos via USE/Facebook

 

Watching adult otters struggle to get pups out of pond in S'pore tiring to even watch

It was otter chaos.

July 15, 2022, 04:28 PM

Yishun resident hoards 50 cats in cages, stench forces neighbours to keep windows closed for 10 years

Multiple agencies are working together to rehome the cats.

July 15, 2022, 04:23 PM

Netflix partners Microsoft to offer cheaper subscriptions with ads

Hmm.

July 15, 2022, 04:19 PM

AVS: Dog abuse seen in video occurred on March 20, 2022, handler’s accreditation suspended

AVS is investigating.

July 15, 2022, 04:02 PM

S'pore man shoots Milky Way from living room window using 110 photos of night sky

Look at the stars, look how they shine for you.

July 15, 2022, 03:21 PM

S'pore cleaner, 62, loses S$330,000 savings to scammers in China, money saved over 50 years

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 15, 2022, 02:58 PM

Sri Lanka president resigns via email after fleeing to S'pore

He is expected to stay in Singapore for a while before potentially heading to the United Arab Emirates.

July 15, 2022, 02:36 PM

M'sia police arrest licence plate-plucking woman & S'porean man after they cross 2nd link

Arrested.

July 15, 2022, 01:32 PM

Online shopping is here to stay, but here’s why it still can’t replace physical retail shopping

Sometimes, the in-person shopping experience just can’t be recreated digitally.

July 15, 2022, 12:53 PM

I got tired of being an adult so I did these 5 things to feel like a primary school kid again

Fellow 90’s babies, where u at?

July 15, 2022, 11:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.