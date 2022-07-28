Man on street in China catches girl, 2, who fell from 5th floor flat

A man in Zhejiang province, China, caught a two-year-old girl who fell out of a fifth-floor apartment window.

The man caught the toddler with his bare hands on the street below.

A video of the incident has since been widely circulated.

CCTV footage of the incident was uploaded to Twitter on July 22 by China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiang.

Heroes among us.

Zhao described the Good Samaritan as “heroes among us” in his Twitter post.

Child fell and landed, only to fall again

However, the footage did not provide the full account of the incident and was spliced in a way to make viewers assume the man caught the child who fell from the fifth floor.

The hero, Shen Dong, 31, was initially seen on July 19 talking on the phone when he rushed towards the front of a building, South China Morning Post reported.

He appeared to have briefly slipped but found his footing.

But it was revealed that he was parking his car across the street that day when he heard a loud bang caused by the girl having fallen and landing on the steel roofing on the first-floor terrace of a housing complex.

The girl had fallen four stories out the window.

The little girl then fell again as she went over the edge of the terrace when she started to move.

It was during this second fall that Shen caught her before she landed on the concrete.

The footage of the whole incident was released by local police on on July 20.

The girl from Tongxiang in Zhejiang province in eastern China, injured her legs and lungs, but she is in stable condition.

Tossed phone

Shen had tossed his mobile phone before he reacted to reach the toddler.

He told local newspaper Qianjiang Evening News: “To be honest, I cannot remember the details. I cannot remember if my arms hurt or anything. It was just instinct to reach out to her.”

“It was lucky I made it in time. Otherwise, I would feel absolutely horrible,” he said.

He also said he did not realise at that time it was a child until she started moving a few seconds after landing on the terrace.

He said the child survived because the terrace was made of steel roofing materials, which softened the initial four-storey fall.

The movement made her fall again, which was when Shen ran over to catch her.

After receiving treatment at the Tongxiang Second People’s Hospital on the day of the incident, the toddler was discharged.

Weibo users hailed the man as a “hero”.

