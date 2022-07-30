M'sian man allegedly beats teen, 18, to death for having sex with his daughter, 16

Two men, 43 and 50, in Sarawak, Malaysia have been arrested after they allegedly beat up an 18-year-old male to death.

The 43-year-old man discovered that the teen had filmed and shared a video of himself having sexual intercourse with his 16-year-old daughter.

Father confronts teen

The 18-year-old male, Phang Di Ran, was in a relationship with the girl.

The couple had engaged in sexual intercourse, and Phang recorded their time together and circulated the video.

When the girl's father heard the news, he reportedly confronted the boy and beat him up in public on the night of July 28, reported China Press.

Videos of the incident uploaded online depict the boy being punched, slapped and beaten with plastic chairs at Jalan Tun Jugar in Sarawak.

The teen apparently was also stripped of his clothes in public.

After, the father sent him to a police station instead of a hospital. There, he accused the teen of sexually assaulting underage girls.

The boy's parents were later called into the station, where they found their son unable to speak, and with a severely bruised face and nose.

Phang had a condition called hemophilia, a bleeding disorder where a patient's blood does not clot properly.

Succumbed to injuries

The 18-year-old was sent to Sarawak General Hospital to receive treatment, according to a Kuching District Police report.

Medical staff at the hospital found that he had suffered from head injuries and sent him to the neurological ward for further examination at 5am on July 29, reported China Press.

Phang died from his injuries later that day. The teen's parents collected his body on Friday (July 29).

Police report

The Kuching District Police Headquarters confirmed the incident in a press release posted on their Facebook page.

The report stated that at 1am on July 29, the police received a report regarding an aggravated assault at Jalan Tun Jugah.

Police officers from criminal investigation branch D9 IPD Kuching arrested two local men, aged 43 and 50. Both suspects were presented to the court and have been remanded for seven days until Aug. 5 to aid in investigations.

They added that the accident is believed to be aggravated by the victim's relationship with the girl.

The case has been classified as murder after the victim died at Sarawak General Hospital and a post-mortem examination will be done on July 30.

If found guilty, the attackers may face a death sentence.

The case is currently undergoing investigation.

