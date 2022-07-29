M'sian goes to S'pore to watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as it's not screening in M'sia

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will not be screening in Malaysia.

This was made clear in a social media post on July 28 by Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), Malaysia's largest cinema group.

Although the exact reasons for the movie's no-show have not been explicitly hashed out, some observers have pointed out that the show has scenes of brief nudity in the movie, as well as the implied LGBT-leanings of some secondary characters.

Travelled overseas to catch the movie

Prior to this, "Thor: Love and Thunder" was initially scheduled to premiere in Malaysia on Jul. 7.

However, on Jul. 1, it was announced that the movie would be postponed to Jul. 21.

On July 13, GSC shared that the movie had been postponed again, this time indefinitely, The Star reported.

It was during this period of ambiguity that a Malaysian influencer took the opportunity to travel overseas and catch the Marvel movie once and for all without delay.

Chan Phei Yong, who is also a YouTuber, shared photos on Facebook on Jul. 19 of him posing cheekily next to "Thor: Love and Thunder" posters and merchandise.

Another photo showed him holding up a ticket for the movie at Suntec City's Golden Village cinema.

The photos were accompanied by the caption, "I heard that you can’t watch it in Malaysia, oops."

Reactions to Chan's post were mostly that of amusement and some jealousy, with many agreeing that they might do the same in order to watch the movie.

GSC even commented, questioning if what Chan had done was "correct".

Related stories

Top photo from Phei Yong / FB