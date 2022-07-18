Back

M'sian drivers can now convert to S'pore driving licences online under new Traffic Police trial

Applicants must also pass the Basic Theory Test at any driving centre in Singapore.

Matthias Ang | July 18, 2022, 11:30 PM

As of Jul. 14, the Singapore Traffic Police has started a trial which allows Malaysian drivers to submit an online application to convert to a Singapore driving licence.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the trial aims to reduce the waiting and transaction time at the Traffic Police headquarters.

How does the whole process work?

The SPF added that under the new process, foreign drivers will have their eligibility verified before they visit the headquarters.

Applicants should submit their applications via the following link.

They will then receive an email asking them to submit their supporting documents.

Upon receipt of the supporting documents, applicants will receive a reply on the outcome of their applications within 10 working days.

Once all of the documents are in order, and the conversion eligibility criteria have been met, applicants will be given a date and time to visit the Traffic Police headquarters with their documents for verification and eventual conversion.

Applicants must also pass the BTT

The SPF added that for applicants to meet the eligibility criteria, they must, among other things:

  • Pass the Basic Theory Test (BTT) at any of the driving centres in Singapore;

  • Possess a valid qualified foreign driving licence, with an official translation of the licence by a Singapore-registered translation company if it is not in English,

  • Possess an extract of the driving licence record from the Licensing Authority, indicating the date of first issue of the foreign driving licence and the date of expiry of the driving licence, and

  • Possess a valid International Driving Permit (IDP).

The SPF added:

"The Traffic Police would like to seek the public’s understanding as it processes a higher than usual volume of applications, and that during the processing, time is required to authenticate the documents and ensure that the conversion eligibility criteria are met."

Top photo by Lynde via Pexels

