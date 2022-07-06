Back

Man, 24, charged in M'sia with allegedly suffocating girlfriend, 16, to death with pillow

Autopsy results revealed the girl died of asphyxiation.

Belmont Lay | July 06, 2022, 11:45 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 24-year-old jobless man in Malaysia was charged on July 4 with murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Lee Wei Shen appeared at the Klang Magistrate’s Court to have his charge heard, The Star and Sin Chew Daily reported.

Happenings in court

Lee was accused of committing the offence at a house in Kampung Idaman, Pandamaran in Klang at about 3.40am on June 26.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Lee said in court that he did not understand Malay.

The court then arranged for a Chinese interpreter to translate the charge into Chinese.

The accused then understood the charge.

Lee was unrepresented in court.

The Malaysia Chinese media reported that Lee was handcuffed and expressionless.

What happened

According to the charge sheet, Lee allegedly murdered the 16-year-old girl in a single-storey terrace house.

The New Straits Times reported that the suspect was believed to have brought the victim to his room at 2am, but an argument broke out between them, which allegedly caused her death.

The Malaysia police said preliminary investigations showed the suspect had carried the victim out of his room to the porch.

Lee was said to have then sought help from his family members.

Autopsy result

Scratches and bruises were found on the victim's face and neck.

A post-mortem result showed that she died of asphyxiation, believed to have been caused when she was smothered with a pillow.

The pillow has been classified as a piece of evidence.

The teenage victim was a student at a school in the Klang Valley.

The case will be next heard in court on Sep. 7, as the full autopsy, toxicology and forensic reports are still pending.

Lee faces the death penalty if convicted.

Top photo via Sin Chew Daily

Tokyo's Shinjuku Station undergoes S$755 million renovation to improve layout & ease congestion

Right now, navigating the station requires a map and maybe a compass too.

July 06, 2022, 06:39 PM

People's Park Centre put up for en bloc sale for S$1.8 billion

Second attempt.

July 06, 2022, 04:01 PM

Thai woman, 90, bids tearful farewell to neighbour, 27, who's moving out after taking care of her for a decade

The elderly woman was living alone after her son passed away about 50 years ago.

July 06, 2022, 03:45 PM

S'porean actor Elvin Ng, 41, staying in New York hostel for 'full student experience'

He's there to attend a month-long film course for acting at the New York Film Academy.

July 06, 2022, 03:37 PM

S'porean man, 37, formerly accused of killing Felicia Teo, has hearing postponed

The hearing will be postponed to a pre-trial conference on Aug. 5.

July 06, 2022, 03:35 PM

Naked man in Ang Mo Kio apprehended for being 'public nuisance'

He was seen approaching some passers-by.

July 06, 2022, 02:18 PM

Bugis pastry shop goes ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nanas, makes minion-shaped ang ku kuehs

The faces though.

July 06, 2022, 02:08 PM

2 UK cabinet ministers, 4 ministerial aides & 1 Party vice chair quit within 6 hours as scandal hits Boris Johnson's govt

Who's next?

July 06, 2022, 11:25 AM

No train service along Thomson-East Coast Line due to signal fault

SMRT advised commuters to take alternative routes along North-South Line (NSL) or Circle Line (CCL).

July 06, 2022, 11:13 AM

Magic Kitchen in Ang Mo Kio, an old school eatery, serves tasty laksa chee cheong fun

Perfect weekend brunch spot for the whole family.

July 06, 2022, 10:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.