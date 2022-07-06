Man, 24, charged in M'sia with allegedly suffocating girlfriend, 16, to death with pillow

A 24-year-old jobless man in Malaysia was charged on July 4 with murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Lee Wei Shen appeared at the Klang Magistrate’s Court to have his charge heard, The Star and Sin Chew Daily reported.

Happenings in court

Lee was accused of committing the offence at a house in Kampung Idaman, Pandamaran in Klang at about 3.40am on June 26.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Lee said in court that he did not understand Malay.

The court then arranged for a Chinese interpreter to translate the charge into Chinese.

The accused then understood the charge.

Lee was unrepresented in court.

The Malaysia Chinese media reported that Lee was handcuffed and expressionless.

What happened

According to the charge sheet, Lee allegedly murdered the 16-year-old girl in a single-storey terrace house.

The New Straits Times reported that the suspect was believed to have brought the victim to his room at 2am, but an argument broke out between them, which allegedly caused her death.

The Malaysia police said preliminary investigations showed the suspect had carried the victim out of his room to the porch.

Lee was said to have then sought help from his family members.

Autopsy result

Scratches and bruises were found on the victim's face and neck.

A post-mortem result showed that she died of asphyxiation, believed to have been caused when she was smothered with a pillow.

The pillow has been classified as a piece of evidence.

The teenage victim was a student at a school in the Klang Valley.

The case will be next heard in court on Sep. 7, as the full autopsy, toxicology and forensic reports are still pending.

Lee faces the death penalty if convicted.

Top photo via Sin Chew Daily