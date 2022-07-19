3 M'sian men die on the spot during illegal highway race crash in Penang, another dies later

Three Malaysian men died on the spot during an illegal motorcycle race along the Lim Chong Eu expressway, a coastal highway in Penang, various Malaysia media reported.

A fourth man subsequently died in hospital.

The incident took place at around 4am on Sunday, July 17.

The motorcyclists who died were aged 17, 19, 22 and 25.

Another three were injured.

One of the injured is the twin brother of the 22-year-old deceased man.

The other two injured men were aged 19 and 34.

Those who were injured are reported as severely injured.

Five of the victims are from Penang and two from Kedah.

The illegal racers, referred to as mat rempits in Malaysia, are known to perform stunts on their motorcycles and engage in races for the thrills.

Video footage of carnage

The following media contains graphic scenes of accident victims. Viewer discretion is advised.

Videos showing the accident and carnage in the aftermath of the multiple crashes have been uploaded on various social media channels.

The accident apparently occurred after a few of the motorcyclists lose control and crash into one another and cars along the expressway.

One clip showed the moment of impact when a motorcycle hit the back of a car as the rest of the motorcyclists were apparently gathered on the highway.

The horrific accident scene showed bodies lying motionless on top and underneath a pile of badly damaged motorcycles.

Badly injured and possibly deceased motorcyclists can be seen in the footage shot by fellow motorcyclists who rushed to the scene to help those who had fallen.

One night after the accident, Malaysian police said they conducted patrols on the expressway to deter racing.