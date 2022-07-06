Magic Kitchen in Ang Mo Kio, an old school eatery, serves tasty laksa chee cheong fun

Cafes have become a huge part of Singapore's food culture, serving big breakfast foods and S$6 coffees.

But what if there was a cafe that served up a plate of good old fried bee hoon and cheap drinks, alongside slices of IG-worthy thick toast?

That's what diners can get at Magic Kitchen, at Block 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Mixing old and new

The old-school eatery seemingly stands at the crossroads of time.

At first glance, Magic Kitchen gives off a traditional vibe.

There are no neon-lit signs that spell out puns or QR code menus here. Just photos of the food they offer plastered all over the walls and counter.

Yet, their extensive menu has something for everyone, no matter which letter your NRIC begins with.

Wide variety of food options

For the older or those with a more nostalgic palate, Magic Kitchen offers a range of traditional options like fried bee hoon (S$2) and glutinous rice (S$1.60).

For the younger patrons, Magic Kitchen's thick toast may impress.

Their toppings range from safe options like honey butter (S$2.20) to mushroom bonito (S$3) for the more adventurous.

Laksa Chee Cheong Fun...?

However, the star at Magic Kitchen seems to be their laksa chee cheong fun (S$2.50 or S$3.50), a twist to curry chee cheong fun.

If you have doubts about whether the combination works, be assured that the dish is generally well-received.

Several Google reviewers highlighted Magic Kitchen's laksa chee cheong fun — served with tender pieces of chicken — as rich and tasty.

"Who knew that chee cheong fun in laksa would be so fun to eat?" wrote one reviewer.

If you are looking to take your friends and family, old or young, out for breakfast or brunch, Magic Kitchen might just be the spot to check out.

Be early though since they are open only from 8am to 2pm and queues are known to form, especially on the weekends.

Magic Kitchen

Address: Block 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2335, Singapore 560529

Operating hours: 8:00am to 2:00pm (Closed on Tuesdays)

Top image by Yoke Yeen Aw and Desmond Tan via Google Maps