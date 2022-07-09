LTA seized 14 PABs & 3 PMDs from Geylang Road shop, all illegally-modified

The Land Transport Authority seized 14 power-assisted bicycles and three personal mobility devices from a shop along Geylang Road.

The devices were found to have been illegally-modified.

In a Facebook post on July 8, LTA said the shop is being investigated for "displaying and offering" the devices for sale, even though they did not comply with existing regulations.

LTA wrote: "Besides carrying regular enforcement action against users, we take an equally strong stance against irresponsible retailers who sell illegally-modified devices and put others at risk."

"Illegal modifications compromise device safety, posing safety risks such as a higher chance of fire to the users, their families and other members of public," LTA added.

The authority also said it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who endanger others through their irresponsible actions and behaviours.

LTA also reminded those who purchase a PAB or PMD to ensure that it is compliant and registered.

All photos via LTA