Johor resort denies being haunted, threatens legal action against those spreading 'fake news'

The management of Lotus Desaru Beach Resort & Spa has come out to debunk rumours that its premises are haunted.

In a Facebook post on July 8, 2022, the resort, which is located in the Kota Tinggi district of Johor, addressed Facebook and Twitter posts by a user named Tiya Ahmad.

In her posts, Tiya had claimed that the resort is haunted, and she had experienced mystical occurrences during her stay.

The resort, however, has taken a firm stance against the guest's claim:

"Lotus Desaru Beach Resort & Spa Sdn Bhd have (sic) NOT encountered any such unearthly or mystical issues since the opening of the resort in the year 2009 until now."

The resort warned that they will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who spreads "fake news".

At the time of writing, Tiya's posts are unavailable, and her Twitter account has been made private.

The resort went on to assure potential customers that it is the "ultimate 'The Resort for All Reasons', and promised a "memorable experience" for all.

Responses to the post were quite divided; while some users said they've never had paranormal encounters even with multiple stays, a few others recounted seemingly supernatural occurrences during their visits.

Some note that there are "mystical things" everywhere, and not just in a resort.

Here's a glimpse of the resort, regardless.

Similar problem

Earlier in June, the management committee of Amber Court in Genting held a press conference to debunk allegations of the property being haunted.

Legal threats were directed at those circulating the rumours, such as feng shui masters, internet celebrities, netizens and YouTubers.

Top image via Salman Ibnu Milatu, and 琮 凱 on Facebook