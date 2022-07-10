Back

Johor resort denies being haunted, threatens legal action against those spreading 'fake news'

Hmm.

Mandy How | July 10, 2022, 11:39 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The management of Lotus Desaru Beach Resort & Spa has come out to debunk rumours that its premises are haunted.

In a Facebook post on July 8, 2022, the resort, which is located in the Kota Tinggi district of Johor, addressed Facebook and Twitter posts by a user named Tiya Ahmad.

In her posts, Tiya had claimed that the resort is haunted, and she had experienced mystical occurrences during her stay.

The resort, however, has taken a firm stance against the guest's claim:

"Lotus Desaru Beach Resort & Spa Sdn Bhd have (sic) NOT encountered any such unearthly or mystical issues since the opening of the resort in the year 2009 until now."

The resort warned that they will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who spreads "fake news".

At the time of writing, Tiya's posts are unavailable, and her Twitter account has been made private.

The resort went on to assure potential customers that it is the "ultimate 'The Resort for All Reasons', and promised a "memorable experience" for all.

Photo via @haziqaiman97_/Twitter

Responses to the post were quite divided; while some users said they've never had paranormal encounters even with multiple stays, a few others recounted seemingly supernatural occurrences during their visits.

Some note that there are "mystical things" everywhere, and not just in a resort.

Here's a glimpse of the resort, regardless.

Photo by Salman Ibnu Milatu/Facebook

Photo via 琮 凱/Facebook

Photo via Mohammed Zahid/Facebook

Similar problem

Earlier in June, the management committee of Amber Court in Genting held a press conference to debunk allegations of the property being haunted.

Legal threats were directed at those circulating the rumours, such as feng shui masters, internet celebrities, netizens and YouTubers.

Top image via Salman Ibnu Milatu, and 琮 凱 on Facebook

S'poreans can sign in Book of Condolence for Shinzo Abe at Nassim Rd on July 12 & 13, 2022

It will be accessible between 10am and 5pm each day.

July 10, 2022, 07:06 PM

Parents in S'pore raising S$1.5 million for growth-stimulating drug after baby diagnosed with dwarfism

Those with dwarfism have short statures and experience disproportionate growth, among other medical complications.

July 10, 2022, 06:31 PM

S$2,000 fine for man who scratched Tesla car at Clementi after being 'annoyed' at the way it was driven

Caught in 4k.

July 10, 2022, 04:21 PM

M'sian police investigating case of licence plate-plucking by woman at Tuas Second Link

It has been classified as a case of mischief.

July 10, 2022, 03:43 PM

Free Mr. Softee ice cream, Banana Latte or Banana Milk at 7-Eleven S'pore with any purchase till July 12, 2022

Sweet.

July 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

Sri Lankan riot: Protesters set PM's house on fire & swim in president's private pool

The president is resigning, while the PM has offered to resign.

July 10, 2022, 12:41 PM

Chaos at Tuas Second Link as woman plucks out another car's licence plate, throws it at windshield

???

July 10, 2022, 11:30 AM

Ice cream in China doesn't melt, comes under fire from netizens, sparks investigations

Will it melt in your stomach?

July 10, 2022, 10:50 AM

PM Lee & other S'pore leaders pay tribute to Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe

PM Lee called him "a good friend of Singapore".

July 10, 2022, 09:52 AM

My foreign domestic worker attempted suicide by falling down 3 floors from my Jurong home

She was only with my family for four months.

July 10, 2022, 05:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.