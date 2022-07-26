S'pore man uses limitless range remote controlled car to buy food, groceries from HDB shops

A Singaporean man, who is probably done going out of his house, is relying on his limitless range remote controlled car to run errands on his behalf to buy food and groceries for him.

The man, who lives in a HDB flat and goes by the name Steve Ho aka @puangster on TikTok, has so far posted two videos of him using his remote controlled car to go shopping.

Both of his videos have been watched more than 100,000 times each.

They showed the point-of-view of what the mounted camera on the remote controlled car recorded.

The limitless range meant that he could navigate the remote controlled car far from his home without losing connection.

But it was not explained how the technology functioned.

Buy groceries

In the first video he posted on July 15, the man used his remote controlled car to go to the neighbourhood Giant supermarket late at night.

The car set off with a basket in tow.

The remote controlled car travelled past a couple lounging at the public bench, who could only give the car funny looks.

One downside exposed was that the remote controlled car had to cross the road by jaywalking as it could not hit the traffic light button.

Upon reaching the supermarket, the staff initially ignored the remote controlled car even though there was a speaker that called out to them for their attention.

After what appeared to be several minutes, two of the staff entertained its request to buy a bottle of soft drink and a chocolate ice cream -- but not before appearing puzzled by how to proceed.

However, based on what could be seen in the video, the staff also appeared a tad annoyed that they had to run errands for the robot.

The man's voice over the speaker did not appear to articulate his requests audibly at times, and there were lags when it came to responding to the staff, who had to wait for further instructions while they already looked inconvenienced.

Once the two items were loaded into the basket, the staff retrieved a S$10 note lying inside the basket and had to return the change.

The remote controlled car then made its way back to the man's flat.

As to how the device even made it up back to the flat, it could assumed that the man still had to get out of his home to his level's lift landing, send a lift to the ground floor, manoeuvre the remote controlled car into the lift, press the lift button, and wait for the device to come up.

Buy food

In the second video uploaded on July 23, things went slightly smoother as the device's presence was acknowledged almost immediately by the staff and patrons at the neighbourhood coffee shop.

The purpose of the remote controlled car's set-up with a receptacle in tow was easily understood as the staff took the order and retrieved the money intuitively.

A patron was even seen snapping a photo of the device, intrigued by the curious sight.

The man's order for salted egg pork rib rice went without a hitch as the food was prepared accordingly and placed into the basket.

But the one major snag was that the remote-controlled car accelerated and crashed into the wall while attempting to make a U-turn to exit the coffee shop premises.

Staff had to manually rearrange the vehicle so that it could make its way back home.

Responses

Responses to the videos were largely positive as they provided a glimpse of what the future could hold for grocery shopping and remote controlled access to products in one's vicinity.

However, as the device is nowhere near fully automated, the process is highly dependent on human action and attention, especially while crossing the road.

The only effort it saved was the need for a person to physically go to the store and back home.

