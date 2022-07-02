2 people with lightsabers duel at multistorey carpark in Hougang

A serious lightsaber duel went down on top of a multistorey carpark in Hougang.

The fierce battle between two individuals was caught on camera and was posted on Reddit in two parts on Wednesday (Jun. 29).

The duel

The first clip, which was 10 second long, showed the two individuals preparing for the duel and gradually gaining their momentums.

The second clip, which was over two minutes long, was more intense as the pair fought with more fervour.

The iconic Episode I – Duel of The Fates music was also edited in the background of the video.

Resembled Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader

A few Reddit users commented that the pair closely resembled Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, especially since they fought with a red (Vader) and blue (Obi-Wan) lightsaber respectively.

Obi-Wan and Vader have had a number of memorable lightsaber duels over the years.

In chronological order, the two characters first battled on the planet Mustafar in "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith", back when Vader was still Anakin Skywalker.

The duo fought again in Disney+ show "Obi-Wan Kenobi".

And they went head to head for the last time in "Episode IV – A New Hope".

Lightsaber duelling is a thing in Singapore

While lightsaber duels are aplenty in the fictional Star Wars universe, it is actually a thing in Singapore.

At The Saber Authority, individuals are thought real-life martial art skills and self-defence techniques through lightsaber duelling.

They train outside the National Stadium and use combat-suitable lightsabers from established sabersmiths.

