Back

Kim Lim throws extravagant 'Kandy Karnival' birthday celebration in Sentosa

Wah.

Zi Shan Kow | July 24, 2022, 06:24 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore billionaire heiress Kim Lim went all out for a birthday bash on Jul. 23.

The party was a joint celebration with Lim's 5-year-old son, Kyden, whose birthday falls on Jul. 18.

"Kandy Karnival"

Lim, who turned 31 on Jul. 21, termed the party "Kandy Karnival".

Held at The Barracks Hotel in Sentosa, the venue was transformed into a children's dreamland from floor to ceiling.

According to event planner Lelian Chew, the extravagant set-up involved "a 30-feet tall 1,000kg castle, 3,000-feet drapes, 72 rainbow doors, 10,000 toys and balloons".

The entire construction process took 10 days, she added.

Image via @lelianchew/Instagram.

Image via @lelianchew/Instagram.

Image via @lelianchew/Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lelian Chew (@lelianchew)

There is everything any kid would want in the makeshift arcade section: a ball pit, a popcorn machine, a candy floss machine and a toy capsule machine.

There is also a toy claw machine that doubles as a kid's ride, where the child is the claw itself -- and an entire wall of toys of every kind.

Image via @lelianchew/Instagram.

Outside, a giant Pokémon-themed bouncy castle awaits guests, joined by inflatables of Pokémons like Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff and Psyduck.

Image via @lelianchew/Instagram.

Image via @aileentan80/Instagram

Influencers and celebrities invited

Numerous influencers and celebrities made an appearance at the candy-themed party.

See how many them you recognise:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wendy Cheng 👑 Xiaxue (@xiaxue)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassandra See 薛素珊 (@busy_w_god)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AileenTan 陳丽贞 - 招娣 - 我们的故事 (@aileentan80)

Image via @kimlimhl/Instagram.

Image by @zoetay10/Instagram.

In an Instagram Story reposted by Lim, it was suggested that less privileged children were invited to enjoy the carnival the next day.

Image via @kimlimhl/Instagram.

More Kim Lim things

Top images via @aileentan80/Instagram, @kimlimhl/Instagram and @lelianchew/Instagram.

1,200 attend 'Protect S'pore' Townhall at S'pore Expo calling for Section 377A to be retained & marriage to be protected: Organisers

The organiser said that the event was oversubscribed, despite attempts to cancel it.

July 24, 2022, 06:20 PM

S'porean influencer Mongchin "Mongabong" Yeoh pregnant with first child

Yeoh has been pregnant since early May.

July 24, 2022, 06:15 PM

S'pore's 1st seafront neighbourhood centre, Northshore Plaza, opens in Punggol

The plaza opens today, and you can use its free shuttle bus services.

July 24, 2022, 02:52 PM

WHO declares monkeypox a global public health emergency, raises alert to highest level

The WHO is rating the viral outbreak at its highest level of concern, with cases having quintupled globally in a month.

July 24, 2022, 02:18 PM

100 suspected drug offenders arrested, drugs worth S$470,000 seized, including 9kg of cannabis

The arrests took place over five days.

July 24, 2022, 12:03 PM

Fandi Ahmad shares how a 'kampung boy' stunned Italian football giants Inter Milan

An ordinary man who did extraordinary things.

July 24, 2022, 11:37 AM

How to find bread that best suits you? Pay close attention to nutrition labels on the packaging.

You are what you eat.

July 24, 2022, 10:54 AM

Visiting professor at NUS Business School called out in China as fraud with fake credentials

The 58-year-old academic's background came under scrutiny after her ties with Huawei were denounced by the company.

July 23, 2022, 10:34 PM

New biography on PN Balji, ex-editor of TNP & Today, began with breakfast on Monday mornings

A book about a media veteran written by a media veteran.

July 23, 2022, 08:10 PM

S'porean influencer Ohsofickle Tammy Tay doing OnlyFans

But not that kind.

July 23, 2022, 08:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.