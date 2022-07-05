See how KFC fries its chicken at a themed installation in VivoCity from July 6-10, 2022

KFC Singapore will be having a KFC-themed multi-sensory installation from July 6 to 10, 2022.

Called the #MEANDMYKFC Installation, it is located at VivoCity, near the outdoor water fountain area.

Entry to the installation is free.

Travel through time

Fans of the fried chicken fast-food restaurant can go back in time and look through KFC merchandise spanning from when the chain opened its first outlet 45 years ago.

One can also find more KFC merchandise, including fried chicken-shaped cushions and zinger-shaped bean bags.

Visitors can also dress up in KFC-themed streetwear in the wardrobe section.

There is also the play area where visitors can play with the foosball table and the claw machine where they can stand a chance to win KFC plush toys.

Every visitor will also get a chance at the gachapon machines (coin-operated toy dispensers) to win prizes like enamel pins, stickers or KFC food vouchers to redeem food items that are currently unavailable, like the Zinger Double Down.

The kitchen section is where visitors can see how the famous fried chicken is prepared, and experience lifting a full basket of fried chicken or guessing the spices that go into the secret recipe.

Special deals

To celebrate KFC's 45th anniversary in Singapore, the first 4,500 visitors to the installation will receive a free two-piece chicken voucher, in addition to a KFC limited-edition token which is given to all visitors.

There will also be special S$4.50 deals from July 1 to 28, 2022:

The deals are valid for dine-in, take away and KFC delivery.

