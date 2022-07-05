Back

See how KFC fries its chicken at a themed installation in VivoCity from July 6-10, 2022

Finger lickin' good.

Fasiha Nazren | July 05, 2022, 11:05 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

KFC Singapore will be having a KFC-themed multi-sensory installation from July 6 to 10, 2022.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Called the #MEANDMYKFC Installation, it is located at VivoCity, near the outdoor water fountain area.

Entry to the installation is free.

Travel through time

Fans of the fried chicken fast-food restaurant can go back in time and look through KFC merchandise spanning from when the chain opened its first outlet 45 years ago.

One can also find more KFC merchandise, including fried chicken-shaped cushions and zinger-shaped bean bags.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Visitors can also dress up in KFC-themed streetwear in the wardrobe section.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

There is also the play area where visitors can play with the foosball table and the claw machine where they can stand a chance to win KFC plush toys.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Every visitor will also get a chance at the gachapon machines (coin-operated toy dispensers) to win prizes like enamel pins, stickers or KFC food vouchers to redeem food items that are currently unavailable, like the Zinger Double Down.

The kitchen section is where visitors can see how the famous fried chicken is prepared, and experience lifting a full basket of fried chicken or guessing the spices that go into the secret recipe.

Photo from Janelle Pang.

Special deals

To celebrate KFC's 45th anniversary in Singapore, the first 4,500 visitors to the installation will receive a free two-piece chicken voucher, in addition to a KFC limited-edition token which is given to all visitors.

There will also be special S$4.50 deals from July 1 to 28, 2022:

The deals are valid for dine-in, take away and KFC delivery.

Top image from Janelle Pang.

Girl, 5, gets hand caught in escalator disinfecting device in Marina Bay building

The girl's mother said the girl was not playing with the device.

July 05, 2022, 02:44 PM

S'pore's toilet etiquette posters the subject of 12-page research paper by US linguists

A very serious look into Singapore's toilet posters.

July 05, 2022, 01:40 PM

67 F&B places in S'pore awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand 2022, including 40 hawker stalls

Nice.

July 05, 2022, 12:51 PM

US, Britain, Canada, South Korea, Australia could enter recession in next 12 months

Singapore might avoid a recession.

July 05, 2022, 12:14 PM

Bangkok train commuters asked not to lean their butts on poles, PSA wins internet

One way to get the message out.

July 05, 2022, 12:05 PM

Joss paper in S'pore to cost 10%-20% more this 7th lunar month due to inflation

Inflation in this life, but inflation in the afterlife too?

July 05, 2022, 02:49 AM

Missing hiker, 58, from S'pore, found stuck in 'brutal' New York state swamp for 3 days

When he was found, his clothes were tattered, his boots were falling apart, and he had insect bites all over him.

July 05, 2022, 02:14 AM

No recession expected in S'pore in 2023, but 'significant' global risks remain: MTI

Singapore's economy is also expected to avoid stagflation in 2023, a situation of stagnant economic growth, high unemployment, and high inflation.

July 05, 2022, 01:50 AM

New SERS rehousing options offered in Ang Mo Kio will apply to future similar projects: Desmond Lee

Lee explained that authorities seek to strike a good balance in meeting the needs of existing residents, while redeveloping the site for future housing needs.

July 05, 2022, 12:30 AM

S'pore govt's higher tax revenue in 2021 'once-off', can't fund longer term expenses: Lawrence Wong

The Singapore government collected S$74.76 billion in tax revenue in FY2021, which was 10.5 per cent higher than what was collected in FY2019.

July 04, 2022, 09:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.