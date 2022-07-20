Back

Free nature guided walks, green workshops & talks for all ages at Jurong Lake Gardens on July 23

Bring your family and friends.

Zi Shan Kow | July 20, 2022, 11:35 AM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

A free sustainability-themed public festival will be held from 9am to 6pm on July 23, 2022 at PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens.

Organised by Singapore charity GreenSG COLLAB, the GreenFest aims to engage the public about green living and sustainability.

Free activities in nature

Help to clear Singapore's waterways of litter while going kayaking with your friends and family with PAssion Wave’s Kayak N Klean programme.

It is completely free of charge, and three sessions at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm are available for registration.

Members of the public can also go on a free guided walks to learn about the rich biodiversity at Jurong Lake Gardens.

There are two sessions for a biodiversity walk at 8am and two sessions for a lakeside walk at 4:30pm.

The family-friendly nature walks are an hour long, and those who are interested can register here.

Image by NParks.

Learn how to be more sustainable

Co-organised by the National Parks Board (NParks) and PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens, the GreenFest also features several workshops, exhibitions and speakers.

Registration is open for two sharing sessions by guest speakers about ending food waste and building one's fashion blueprint.

At the all-ages hands-on workshops, you can learn to make your own compost or try making a DIY race car with upcycled materials, with prizes to be won.

Check out all the activities, some of which are virtual, at the GreenFest 2022 here.

Win up to S$350 worth of vouchers

The GreenFest will also feature an Eco Challenge where attractive prizes are up for grabs.

Form teams of three or four to navigate and compete with other groups through six game stations to complete the challenges.

Each station relates to a sustainability pillar -- energy, water, climate, food, waste and biodiversity.

First place winners take home S$350 worth of vouchers.

Sign ups close on Jul. 21, 2022.

Image by GreenFest.

Top images by VisitSingapore, NParks and GreenFest.

