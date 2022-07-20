Johor Sultan in S'pore for 3-day visit, President Halimah & PM Lee to host him for tea & lunch

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, is in Singapore for a three-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

Escorted by National Development Minister Desmond Lee into Singapore

In a Jul. 20 Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim said that the visit begun on the morning of the same day, with Minister for National Development Desmond Lee arriving at the sultan's official residence in Johor.

Lee then escorted Sultan Ibrahim and his wife, Raja Zarith Sofiah Binti Almarhum, to Singapore.

Will meet President Halimah for tea and PM Lee for lunch

MFA added that Sultan Ibrahim will be accompanied by the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, his wife, the Chief Minister of Johor, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and other state officials.

The sultan will be hosted by President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, for tea, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Ho Ching, for lunch.

In addition, he will have separate meetings with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Orchid hybrid to be named after the sultan and his wife

MFA further highlighted that the sultan will also visit the site of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Woodlands North terminus, Sembawang Air Base, and the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

The sultan will also receive an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws by the National University of Singapore (NUS) in a ceremony at the Istana on Jul. 20, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening ties between Singapore and Johor.

Both the sultan and his wife will also have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Ibrahim Zarith, named in their honour.

Top photo by MCI via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook