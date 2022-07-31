Joe Biden gets Covid-19 again

United States president Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again.

His positive diagnosis comes on Saturday morning, July 30 (US time), per a letter from presidential physician Kevin O'Connor, per CNN.

The second infection was referred to as likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid".

The president first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21.

Biden, 79, has experienced "no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well" and will, as a result, not resume treatment, the White House said.

O'Connor said the president tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning before testing positive on Saturday morning.

As Biden has a positive antigen test, he will go back to isolation.

Biden ceased isolating on July 27 after testing negative on successive antigen tests, celebrating his return in remarks from the White House Rose Garden.

The White House said on Saturday he cancelled plans to travel to his home in Delaware Sunday and to Michigan, where he was expected on Tuesday to tout the recently passed bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production.

"Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again," Biden wrote on Twitter.

"This happens with a small minority of folks. I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."

Biden’s age puts him at higher risk of getting severely ill from Covid-19, per CNBC.

