JJ Lin kicking off first world tour concert in 3 years at National Stadium on Nov. 4 & 5, 2022

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin will be having his first major in-person concert in Singapore this November.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 25, Lin announced the launch of his world tour, named "JJ20", to mark the "milestone" of the singer's almost 20-year career in the industry.

According to Lin, the world tour will kick off in Singapore, before continuing on in Taoyuan city, Taiwan on Dec. 3, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec. 18.

In 2023, Lin will then continue his world tour in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Nov. 4 and 5, 2022, at Singapore National Stadium

Fans can mark Lin's Nov. 4 and 5 concert dates in Singapore.

The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and begin at 7pm on both days.

The two-day concert will be Lin's first in-person world tour, since the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour concert in December 2019.

Prices for tickets are currently as follows:

CAT 1: S$348

CAT 2: S$288

CAT 3: S$228

CAT 4: S$188

CAT 5: S$148

CAT 6: S$348 (Restricted View)

CAT 7: S$148 (Restricted View)

General ticket sales begin Jul. 29

According to a subsequent Facebook post by Lin on Jul. 26, general ticket sales for the concert will begin from 6pm on Friday, Jul. 29.

Priority booking for Mastercard holders will be available from 10am onwards on Jul. 28, across all sale channels.

To book, individuals can log onto ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/22_jj20sg , call Ticketmaster's Hotline (+65 3158 8588), or purchase tickets in person at all Singpost outlets islandwide.

According to Ticketmaster's website, all event attendees are required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the event date, to attend the event.

Valid proof of vaccination will also be required in order to enter the venue.

Top images via JJ Lin's Facebook